Billie Eilish says she believes Trump will be reelected: ‘Some people just love horrible people’

Singer Billie Eilish reportedly said she thinks President Trump will likely be reelected in 2020 and said it makes her “heart break.”

The 17-year-old singer, who will be able to vote for the first time next year, said she plans to stay engaged politically, The Los Angeles Times reported.

“I’m pretty worried about [2020],” she said. “I think stupid Trump is probably going to get reelected, and that makes my heart break. You know, some people just love horrible people. It’s weird.”

She told The Times she plans to do her research and isn’t sure how she’ll vote in 2020 yet, “but I think it’s so funny when a lot of adults think that they know what’s right.”

Eilish said she’s registering voters and including eco-activism booths at every show on her national tour to help get young people involved.

Eilish has been dubbed an “anti-pop singer” who writes provocative music like “bury a friend,” “ocean eyes” and her most recent anti-smoking song “xanny.”