38.2 F
Beckley
Saturday, December 7, 2019 8:28am

Billie Eilish says she believes Trump will be reelected: ‘Some people just love horrible people’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Singer Billie Eilish reportedly said she thinks President Trump will likely be reelected in 2020 and said it makes her “heart break.”

The 17-year-old singer, who will be able to vote for the first time next year, said she plans to stay engaged politically, The Los Angeles Times reported.

BILLIE EILISH IS BURNED BY CIGARETTES IN NEW VIDEO THAT SOME CALL ‘TRIGGERING,’ POSSIBLE BAD INFLUENCE FOR KIDS

“I’m pretty worried about [2020],” she said. “I think stupid Trump is probably going to get reelected, and that makes my heart break. You know, some people just love horrible people. It’s weird.”

She told The Times she plans to do her research and isn’t sure how she’ll vote in 2020 yet, “but I think it’s so funny when a lot of adults think that they know what’s right.”

Eilish said she’s registering voters and including eco-activism booths at every show on her national tour to help get young people involved.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Eilish has been dubbed an “anti-pop singer” who writes provocative music like “bury a friend,” “ocean eyes” and her most recent anti-smoking song “xanny.”



Source link

Recent Articles

American graduate held in Iran on spy charges since 2016 to be released

News WWNR -
0
An American graduate student held in Iran will be released in exchange for an Iranian scientist held by the U.S., officials confirmed. Iran’s foreign...
Read more

Billie Eilish says she believes Trump will be reelected: ‘Some people just love horrible people’

News WWNR -
0
Singer Billie Eilish reportedly said she thinks President Trump will likely be reelected in 2020 and said it makes her “heart break.”The 17-year-old...
Read more

Sean Hannity says US economy booming despite Democrats’ anti-Trump agenda: ‘Numbers, they don’t lie’

News WWNR -
0
Sean Hannity celebrated the president's economic numbers Friday and criticized Democrats, saying Trump's success has come "in spite" of his opponents' actions."The American people,...
Read more

Banana duct-taped to wall sells for $120G at Miami art event

News WWNR -
0
This work of art seems to have a lot of a peel.An odd piece of artwork that consists of a banana duct-taped to a wall has...
Read more

U.S. Soccer 2020 deficit grows by $5.5 million due to legal fees from lawsuits

News WWNR -
0
U.S. Soccer's projected 2020 deficit is set to grow $5.5 million due mostly to expenditures of $9m on legal fees devoted to various...
Read more

Related Stories

News

American graduate held in Iran on spy charges since 2016 to be released

WWNR -
0
An American graduate student held in Iran will be released in exchange for an Iranian scientist held by the U.S., officials confirmed. Iran’s foreign...
Read more
News

Sean Hannity says US economy booming despite Democrats’ anti-Trump agenda: ‘Numbers, they don’t lie’

WWNR -
0
Sean Hannity celebrated the president's economic numbers Friday and criticized Democrats, saying Trump's success has come "in spite" of his opponents' actions."The American people,...
Read more
News

Banana duct-taped to wall sells for $120G at Miami art event

WWNR -
0
This work of art seems to have a lot of a peel.An odd piece of artwork that consists of a banana duct-taped to a wall has...
Read more
News

U.S. Soccer 2020 deficit grows by $5.5 million due to legal fees from lawsuits

WWNR -
0
U.S. Soccer's projected 2020 deficit is set to grow $5.5 million due mostly to expenditures of $9m on legal fees devoted to various...
Read more
News

Katie Hill speaks out about scandal, still denies affair with congressional staffer after resignation

WWNR -
0
After several appearances on cable news since her resignation from Congress last month, former Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., spoke out at length for the...
Read more
News

Jury clears New York man who offered $500 to kill ICE agent

WWNR -
0
A man who tweeted an offer of $500 to anyone willing to kill a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer was acquitted...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap