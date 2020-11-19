44.7 F
Beckley
Thursday, November 19, 2020 10:18am

Billionaire CEO vows to fight for working class against Big Tech censorship

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Big Tech companies like Facebook and Twitter “crossed the line” censoring working-class America, billionaire tech firm CEO Peter Rex told “Fox & Friends.”

The founder and CEO of Rex, a tech, investment and real estate firm, moved his company from Seattle to Texas earlier this year and says tech companies need new leadership that aligns its location and thinking with the rest of America.

“I’m proud to be an American. We’ve still got the greatest country out there,” Rex told co-host Ainsley Earhardt.

BIG TECH HAS BIG PROBLEMS. THIS IS THE ONLY WAY TO FIX IT: TECH ENTREPRENEUR PETER REX

“My family and my ancestors came from Ireland, where, as Catholics, they were held down, and I’m seeing this kind of censorship and holding people down, trying to hold the working class down, and I’m not going to allow that to happen. I’m not going to stand by. I’m going to fight for them,” he said.

The billionaire leader says tech leadership “sucks” and needs to be replaced.

“We need leadership that believes in people,” he said. “Leadership that believes especially in the working class, that wants to protect their freedom of speech, and trusts people to be able to discern the truth when given the opportunity to see various points of view.”

DAN GAINOR: TWITTER, FACEBOOK WERE A BIG PART OF TAKEDOWN EFFORTS AGAINST TRUMP IN 2020 ELECTION

He said two things need to be done to get new leadership in Big Tech.

“First, we have to invest in entrepreneurs who are grounded in Judeo-Christian thinking. Who are committed to serving people. The types of people you’d love to make your money alongside of,” he said. 

“Second, we need to build an alternative power structure outside of Silicon Valley and Seattle, in a place where freedom, faith and family are flourishing and are still held as sacred,” Rex said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His company moved to Texas after one employee couldn’t buy a home in Seattle, but since the move his employees, including that one, have loved it and their company morale has improved.

“It won’t be easy to achieve this kind of tech transformation. It’ll take many years and many dollars. But the investment will be well worth it,” he wrote in an op-ed for FOX Business.



Source link

Recent Articles

Billionaire CEO vows to fight for working class against Big Tech censorship

News WWNR -
0
Big Tech companies like Facebook and Twitter "crossed the line" censoring working-class America, billionaire tech firm CEO Peter Rex told "Fox & Friends."The...
Read more

Acting US defense chief lauds ‘stalwart and capable ally’ UK for increase in military spending

News WWNR -
0
U.S. acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller on Wednesday praised the United Kingdom for its planned significant increase in military spending, an investment the...
Read more

California Republicans rip Newsom’s ‘hypocrisy’ after governor caught dining out amid pandemic

News WWNR -
0
Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...California Republicans rip Newsom...
Read more

Seth Curry traded by Dallas Mavericks to Philadelphia 76ers, joins father-in-law Doc Rivers

News WWNR -
0
The Philadelphia 76ers acquired a historically elite 3-point shooter who happens to be married to the coach's daughter, completing a draft-night trade that...
Read more

Reince Priebus reacts to Wis. Dems’ rule-change try following Trump recount filing: ‘You can’t make this up!’

News WWNR -
0
Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus reacted on Twitter late Wednesday to the election situation in Wisconsin.At a special meeting that...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Acting US defense chief lauds ‘stalwart and capable ally’ UK for increase in military spending

WWNR -
0
U.S. acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller on Wednesday praised the United Kingdom for its planned significant increase in military spending, an investment the...
Read more
News

California Republicans rip Newsom’s ‘hypocrisy’ after governor caught dining out amid pandemic

WWNR -
0
Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...California Republicans rip Newsom...
Read more
News

Seth Curry traded by Dallas Mavericks to Philadelphia 76ers, joins father-in-law Doc Rivers

WWNR -
0
The Philadelphia 76ers acquired a historically elite 3-point shooter who happens to be married to the coach's daughter, completing a draft-night trade that...
Read more
News

Reince Priebus reacts to Wis. Dems’ rule-change try following Trump recount filing: ‘You can’t make this up!’

WWNR -
0
Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus reacted on Twitter late Wednesday to the election situation in Wisconsin.At a special meeting that...
Read more
News

Nebraska ex-bar employee seeks donations after firing over video of maskless Gov. Ricketts: reports

WWNR -
0
A Nebraska woman was fired this week after posting video that showed Gov. Pete Ricketts maskless amid the coronavirus pandemic, celebrating on Election...
Read more
News

Ingraham: Will populist AOC defend working class against Biden’s brand of globalism?

WWNR -
0
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will have a fascinating political choice to make now that Joe Biden is all but certain to take office as...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap