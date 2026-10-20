Black Diamond COO Admits “Gross Mismanagement” Amid Ongoing Service and Pricing Complaints

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Black Diamond Power’s chief operating officer has reportedly acknowledged what he described as “gross mismanagement” in previous years as the utility continues facing criticism from customers over service reliability and rising costs.

The admission comes as residents across Raleigh County and surrounding areas voice frustration over frequent outages, billing concerns, and what many say has been a lack of transparency from the company. Black Diamond has been under heightened scrutiny in recent months as customers and local officials push for improvements and clearer communication.

According to those present during the discussion, the COO conceded that past decisions and internal issues contributed to ongoing operational problems. The acknowledgment marks one of the strongest public statements from company leadership regarding the utility’s struggles.

Despite the admission, many customers say they want to see concrete changes — including more consistent service, clearer billing practices, and long‑term infrastructure upgrades. Some community members have called for regulatory review or additional oversight to ensure improvements are made.

Black Diamond has not yet released a detailed public statement outlining corrective actions or timelines for addressing service concerns. The company has previously said it is working to modernize equipment and improve response times.

This is a developing story, and more information is expected as company officials respond to public concerns.