BLACK HISTORY IN SUMMERS COUNTY ON DISPLAY AT CONCORD UNIVERSITY

ATHENS, W.Va. – Black History in Summers County Exhibit will be on display at Concord University through the month of February 2022. The exhibit covers Black History in Summers County from pre-civil war to the present through captioned photographs. The exhibit is placed in Concord University Library, Monday-Thursday, 7:45 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday, 7:45 a.m. – 4 p.m. The library is closed Saturday and Sunday.

The exhibit was created by Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell House Museum of Hinton, WV with a grant from the West Virginia Humanities Council.

Shown from left to right with the Black History in Summers County Exhibit while on display at Concord University are Dr. Jerry Beasley, Concord President Emeritus; Carol Jackson, Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell House Museum Board of Trustees President; Lynda Lancaster, Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell House Museum Board of Trustees Treasurer; and Dr. Kendra Boggess, Concord President.

