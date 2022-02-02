BLACK HISTORY IN SUMMERS COUNTY ON DISPLAY AT CONCORD UNIVERSITY

ATHENS, W.Va. – Black History in Summers County Exhibit will be on display at Concord University through the month of February 2022. The exhibit covers Black History in Summers County from pre-civil war to the present through captioned photographs. The exhibit is placed in Concord University Library, Monday-Thursday, 7:45 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday, 7:45 a.m. – 4 p.m. The library is closed Saturday and Sunday.

The exhibit was created by Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell House Museum of Hinton, WV with a grant from the West Virginia Humanities Council.