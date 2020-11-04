37 F
BLM activist Cori Bush wins in Missouri, becomes state’s first black congresswoman

A Black Lives Matter activist in Missouri breezed to an election night victory to become the state’s first black congresswoman.

Cori Bush, who may become the fifth member of “The Squad,” garnered a whopping 84 percent of vote in the state’s 1st Congressional District.

“This is definitely a night to remember,” Bush, who is also a nurse, told her supporters during her acceptance speech.

“This has been a historic day from the beginning to the end.”

WAS MY VOTE COUNTED? HOW TO CHECK

Bush had the backing of the Justice Democrats — who helped propel Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to her first upset victory over 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley.

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo, Activist Cori Bush speaks during a news conference Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

In her August Democratic primary, Bush had her own upset victory, defeating longtime incumbent, Missouri Rep. William Lacy Clay.

Bush got involved with the Black Lives Matter movement in 2014, when Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager, was shot and killed by a white police officer in Ferguson.

‘SQUAD’ MEMBER LAMENTS LACKLUSTER LATINO TURNOUT FOR BIDEN

She joined the protests that erupted in the wake of the shooting and soon began leading the protests in her Missouri district.

Bush has remained engaged in protest work ever since, getting heavily involved in the recent protests surrounding the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

CLICK HERE TO INTERACT WITH FOX NEWS VOTER ANALYSIS



