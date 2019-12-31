50.4 F
Beckley
Monday, December 30, 2019 9:00pm

Bloomberg mocked for vowing to turn White House East Room into an open office plan

Former New York City mayor and 2020 hopeful Michael Bloomberg was blasted on social media over his campaign promise to turn the White House East Room into an “open office plan” as president.

Bloomberg raised eyebrows on Twitter when he shared a photograph of himself in the middle of an open office plan from City Hall during his tenure as mayor, suggesting the White House will have an extreme makeover of its own if he wins in 2020.

“As president, I’ll turn the East Room into an open office plan, where I’ll sit with our team,” Bloomberg tweeted.  “I’ll use the Oval Office for some official functions – never for tweeting – but the rest of the time, I’ll be where a leader should be: with the team.”

BLOOMBERG UNWITTINGLY ‘EXPLOITED’ PRISONERS TO MAKE  PHONE CALLS ON BEHALF OF 2020 CAMPAIGN: REPORT

Critics slammed the tweet, calling it “horrifying.”

“Being president, particularly with the national security responsibilities, is much different than running Bloomberg LP or NYC,” journalist Yashar Ali reacted.

“Bloomberg 2020: Turn the White House into a @WeWork,” RealClearNews reporter Philip Wegmann joked.

“Open offices are terrible for employee health, wellbeing, collaboration, and ‘productivity.’ They are not, as some like to claim, democratic or equalising,” writer S.E. Smith tweeted.

Bloomberg has used a share of his estimated $50 billion personal fortune to blanket television and digital advertising and build an expansive staff in states voting on Super Tuesday in 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



