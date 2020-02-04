52.8 F
Beckley
Tuesday, February 4, 2020 6:12pm

Bloomberg to double TV spending, expand staff after Democrats’ Iowa caucus chaos

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


DETROIT/DES MOINES, Iowa (Reuters) – Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday said he will immediately double his already massive nationwide television ad spending and expand his staff after the debacle of Iowa’s failure to promptly announce its caucuses results.

FILE PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg visits the Dollarhide Community Center for a campaign event in Compton, California, U.S. February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Bloomberg, 77, has spent more than a quarter of a billion dollars of his own fortune on TV advertising on an unconventional White House bid that has him skipping early voting states and entering the race on March 3, when 14 states will vote on Super Tuesday.

As his rivals campaigned in Iowa and New Hampshire this week, the business tycoon and former New York mayor instead traveled to delegate-rich California and general election swing states Michigan and Pennsylvania.

He said he would seize the moment created by confusion surrounding the Monday caucuses in Iowa, where no winner had been declared as of Tuesday afternoon.

“I think where there is no one clear winner it gives us the opportunity to get the message out, and we’re going to take the opportunity,” Bloomberg told Reuters in an interview in Detroit.

A Bloomberg aide said the campaign would expand its staff to more than 2,100 people nationwide and double its TV advertising in every market where it is currently advertising.

Bloomberg has been climbing in national opinion polls. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released last week showed him moving into third place behind front-runners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders among registered voters for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

Some of Bloomberg’s rivals, including U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, have accused the billionaire of trying to buy a presidential election.

The Democratic National Committee, which oversees the party’s process for picking a candidate to take on Republican President Donald Trump in November, was criticized last week for changing the rules on how candidates can qualify for debates, a move that was seen as opening the door for Bloomberg to participate.

While most of the Democratic field has been investing money and time in early voting states for the past year, Bloomberg, who entered the race in November, has focused on later states such as California, the single biggest prize of the presidential primary with 10 times as many delegates available as the 41 delegates for Iowa.

Within two months of jumping into the race, Bloomberg had hired more than 200 employees in California, according to his campaign, dwarfing Sanders’ 80-strong team in the state. Bloomberg also has spent more on television ads nationally than all 10 other Democratic candidates combined.

Reporting by Jason Lange and Tim Reid; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Bloomberg to double TV spending, expand staff after Democrats’ Iowa caucus chaos

News WWNR -
0
DETROIT/DES MOINES, Iowa (Reuters) - Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday said he will immediately double his already massive nationwide television ad...
Read more

Nigeria working to get U.S. travel ban lifted: foreign minister

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Nigeria Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama speaks at the Oslo Humanitarian Conference on Nigeria and the Lake Chad Region in Oslo,...
Read more

Iowa Democrats to release first results after presidential caucus chaos

News WWNR -
0
DES MOINES, Iowa (Reuters) - Iowa’s Democrats promised to begin to release long-delayed results on Tuesday afternoon from the party’s chaotic first voting...
Read more

‘Disappointed’ president Steve Mills out in Knicks shakeup

News WWNR -
0
The New York Knicks parted ways with team president Steve Mills, the team announced Tuesday.General manager Scott Perry will oversee the team's basketball...
Read more

Top Republican urges fellow senators to acquit Trump to stop ‘factional fever’

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate’s top Republican exhorted fellow senators on Tuesday to acquit President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, warning...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Nigeria working to get U.S. travel ban lifted: foreign minister

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Nigeria Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama speaks at the Oslo Humanitarian Conference on Nigeria and the Lake Chad Region in Oslo,...
Read more
News

Iowa Democrats to release first results after presidential caucus chaos

WWNR -
0
DES MOINES, Iowa (Reuters) - Iowa’s Democrats promised to begin to release long-delayed results on Tuesday afternoon from the party’s chaotic first voting...
Read more
News

‘Disappointed’ president Steve Mills out in Knicks shakeup

WWNR -
0
The New York Knicks parted ways with team president Steve Mills, the team announced Tuesday.General manager Scott Perry will oversee the team's basketball...
Read more
News

Top Republican urges fellow senators to acquit Trump to stop ‘factional fever’

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate’s top Republican exhorted fellow senators on Tuesday to acquit President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, warning...
Read more
News

Tomi Lahren rips Beyoncé and Jay-Z for ‘disrespectful and downright disgraceful behavior’ at Super Bowl

WWNR -
0
Beyoncé and Jay-Z drew widespread criticism for remaining seated during Demi Lovato's performance of the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, and Fox Nation's Tomi...
Read more
News

U.S. senators on the spot to explain their coming vote at Trump trial

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The long days of lawyers arguing for and against the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump are over. Now it...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap