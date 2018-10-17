620 AM • 101.1 FM
BlueGoldNews.com WVU Football Dana Holgorsen 10/16/18

West Virginia head Dana Holgorsen discusses his team’s performance at Iowa State and also looks ahead to the open week prior to WVU’s game against Baylor.

