60.7 F
Beckley
Friday, May 15, 2020 8:35am

Bob Watson, former All-Star and championship GM, dies at 74

By WWNR
NewsSports


HOUSTON — Bob Watson, a two-time All-Star as a player who later became the first black general manager to win a World Series with the New York Yankees in 1996, has died. He was 74.

The Houston Astros, for whom Watson played his first 14 major league seasons, announced the death Thursday night. Watson died from kidney disease, according to his son.

“This is a very sad day for the Astros and for all of baseball,” the team said in a statement. “Bob Watson enjoyed a unique and remarkable career in Major League Baseball that spanned six decades, reaching success at many different levels, including as a player, coach, general manager and MLB executive.”

Watson, who was nicknamed “The Bull,” made the All-Star team in 1973 and ’75, hit over .300 four times and drove in at least 100 runs twice while hitting in the middle of the Astros’ lineup. He also holds the distinction of scoring the 1 millionth run in major league history, accomplishing the feat on May 4, 1975, against the San Francisco Giants at Candlestick Park, although some statisticians have since disputed that he was the player to reach the milestone.

Watson also became a big hit off the field for his cameo, along with several Astros teammates, in the 1977 comedy film “The Bad News Bears in Breaking Training.” In a key scene, Watson delivered the memorable line: “Hey, c’mon, let the kids play!”

He also played for Boston (1979), the Yankees (1980-82) and Atlanta Braves (1982-84), finishing with a .295 career batting average and 184 home runs, 989 RBIs and 802 runs scored while primarily playing first base and left field. Watson also hit .371 in 17 career postseason games. With the Astros, he hit .297 with 139 homers and 782 RBIs. He was the first player to hit for the cycle in both leagues, accomplishing the feat for Houston in 1977 and Boston two years later.

After retiring from playing, Watson began coaching and helped the 1988 Oakland Athletics win the American League pennant as the hitting coach for the likes of Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire.

He became the second black general manager in major league history when he was hired by the Astros in 1993. Watson was hired by the Yankees in 1995, and helped put together the World Series-winning squad in 1996. He retired from the Yankees after the 1997 season and later served as Major League Baseball’s vice president in charge of discipline and vice president of rules and on-field operations.

Watson retired from his MLB roles in 2010.

“He was an All-Star on the field and a true pioneer off of it, admired and respected by everyone he played with or worked alongside,” the Astros’ statement said. “Bob will be missed, but not forgotten.”

The team honored Watson in March by dedicating the Bob Watson Education Center at the Astros Youth Academy in Houston with the former All-Star in attendance.

Watson overcame prostate cancer after being diagnosed in 1994, and became an advocate for awareness and early detection. He often spoke at conferences and seminars about his experience, which he also discussed in his book “Survive To Win,” which was published in 1997. He dealt with other health problems in recent years, including kidney failure.

He is survived by wife, Carol; daughter, Kelley; and son, Keith.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Bob Watson, former All-Star and championship GM, dies at 74

News WWNR -
0
HOUSTON -- Bob Watson, a two-time All-Star as a player who later became the first black general manager to win a World Series...
Read more

Victor Davis Hanson: Coronavirus and fear – WW2 America offers these lessons on beating the enemy

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here. Seventy-five years ago this month, Germany surrendered, ending the European...
Read more

5/15 Morning Briefing

Dennis Prager Lola Rizer -
0
Please send your community announcements to radiocitywv@gmail.com Cases of COVID 19 in West Virginia Updated: 5/15/2020 30 New Reported Cases       bringing our total to...
Read more

Today on Fox News: May 15, 2020

News WWNR -
0
STAY TUNEDOn Fox Business:Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Wilbur Ross, U.S. Secretary of CommerceOn Fox News: Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Kellyanne...
Read more

Jordan accuses media of being ‘cheerleaders at interesting times’ in Michael Flynn investigation

News WWNR -
0
House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday the media have been "cheerleading" the prosecution of former National Security...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Victor Davis Hanson: Coronavirus and fear – WW2 America offers these lessons on beating the enemy

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here. Seventy-five years ago this month, Germany surrendered, ending the European...
Read more
Dennis Prager

5/15 Morning Briefing

Lola Rizer -
0
Please send your community announcements to radiocitywv@gmail.com Cases of COVID 19 in West Virginia Updated: 5/15/2020 30 New Reported Cases       bringing our total to...
Read more
News

Today on Fox News: May 15, 2020

WWNR -
0
STAY TUNEDOn Fox Business:Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Wilbur Ross, U.S. Secretary of CommerceOn Fox News: Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Kellyanne...
Read more
News

Jordan accuses media of being ‘cheerleaders at interesting times’ in Michael Flynn investigation

WWNR -
0
House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday the media have been "cheerleading" the prosecution of former National Security...
Read more
News

Biden says he doesn’t remember Tara Reade, tells women they ‘probably shouldn’t vote for me’ if they believe her claims

WWNR -
0
Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed on Thursday that he does not remember Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who came forward in...
Read more
News

Wisconsin court ruling at center of political divide over U.S. reopening

WWNR -
0
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (Reuters) - Wisconsin’s governor on Thursday predicted confusion after the state supreme court struck down his sweeping stay-at-home order, fueling...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap