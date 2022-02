Beckley, WV – On January 31, 2022 the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to Rt. 61 between Piney View and Mt. Hope on a report of a dead body. Detectives are still actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the death at this time. The identity of the decedent is being withheld pending notification of family. Anyone having information regarding this or any other case should contact the RCSO at 304-255-9300 or Crime stoppers.