Boil Water Advisories for many areas of Raleigh County and Beckley

Beckley, WV – In the aftermath of The Winter Storm that moved through West Virginia dropping temperatures to zero and wind chills blow Zero for several days cause many things to come to a standstill including the water to many homes in Beckley

According to a Face book Post from the Raleigh county emergency services the Raleigh County PSD reported that the water supply in certain areas were getting low. As of Tuesday Beckley Water said has all staff out looking for water leaks. After the freeze there seems to be several water lines busted including sprinkler systems and water mains at several businesses in and around Beckley.

Beckley Water reports low pressure and several customers without water. Fitzpatrick water tank feeds the town of Sophia and surrounding areas and was nearly empty causing outages and low pressure. Beckley also supplies water to the Raleigh County PSD which serves the old Glen White/Trap Hill water for the western end of the county which is reporting low levels in the tanks resulting in low pressure and outages in those areas too. Major leaks were reported and being contained in the Harper Road area.

This also includes the Cool Ridge/Flat Top PSD including the Raleigh County PSD in the Ghent, Odd, Egeria, areas of the County.

There have also been reports of residents without water for a couple of days, but weather it was due to residential waterline freezing or water company issues. Beckley water company has placed their entire water system on a boil water advisory. Raleigh County EOC says that they have placed water as needed at a few fire departments to assist in any calls of elderly or shut ins that would need water.

Beckley Water Company is issuing a precautionary boil water advisory effective immediately for any customers in areas of the system that of the out of water. This notice is being issued due to extremely low temperatures, high water usage and main breaks. Crews are working to fix the issues as they are identified.

When your water is restored, DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Beckley Water crews are working to reestablish normal conditions and we will inform customers when it is no longer necessary to boil the water. We anticipate resolving the issues within 48-96 hours.