73.4 F
Beckley
Saturday, May 2, 2020 9:05pm

Bolivian light plane crash kills six, including four Spanish citizens

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


LA PAZ (Reuters) – A Bolivian military plane crashed on Saturday, killing two crew members and four Spanish citizens who were being transferred before a planned repatriation amid the coronavirus outbreak, the country’s Air Force said.

The crash occurred near the southeastern city of Trinidad, from where the passengers were being taken to the larger transport hub of Santa Cruz, the statement said. Bolivia has closed its borders to slow the spread of the pandemic.

Bolivian authorities have set up a panel to investigate the crash and file a report on the incident within eight days, the air force said. It added the light aircraft, a Beechcraft Baron B-55, had crashed early in the afternoon.

Preliminary findings showed that the plane reported that it planned to return to the airport in Trinidad 12 minutes after take-off due to engine failure. Contact with the aircraft was then lost.

Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Nicolas Misculin and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Bolivian light plane crash kills six, including four Spanish citizens

News WWNR -
0
LA PAZ (Reuters) - A Bolivian military plane crashed on Saturday, killing two crew members and four Spanish citizens who were being transferred...
Read more

Tara Reade pushes back on AP report, calls to ‘retract’ headline about Biden complaint

News WWNR -
0
EXCLUSIVE: Tara Reade slammed The Associated Press on Saturday for its framing of a story regarding her Senate personnel complaint she filed against her former...
Read more

Source — Bengals not picking up fifth-year option on WR John Ross

News WWNR -
0
CINCINNATI -- The Bengals have informed wide receiver John Ross that they will not be picking up the fifth year of his rookie...
Read more

Dan Gainor: Even anti-Trump NY Times wants Biden sexual assault allegation investigated – Bad news for Dems

News WWNR -
0
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s disastrous interview Friday on “Morning Joe” on MSNBC has caused more problems for the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee...
Read more

GOP rep unveils bill to probe WHO’s coronavirus response, past actions

News WWNR -
0
A Republican congressman on Friday introduced a bill to investigate the World Health Organization (WHO) for not only its response to the coronavirus but other...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Tara Reade pushes back on AP report, calls to ‘retract’ headline about Biden complaint

WWNR -
0
EXCLUSIVE: Tara Reade slammed The Associated Press on Saturday for its framing of a story regarding her Senate personnel complaint she filed against her former...
Read more
News

Source — Bengals not picking up fifth-year option on WR John Ross

WWNR -
0
CINCINNATI -- The Bengals have informed wide receiver John Ross that they will not be picking up the fifth year of his rookie...
Read more
News

Dan Gainor: Even anti-Trump NY Times wants Biden sexual assault allegation investigated – Bad news for Dems

WWNR -
0
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s disastrous interview Friday on “Morning Joe” on MSNBC has caused more problems for the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee...
Read more
News

GOP rep unveils bill to probe WHO’s coronavirus response, past actions

WWNR -
0
A Republican congressman on Friday introduced a bill to investigate the World Health Organization (WHO) for not only its response to the coronavirus but other...
Read more
News

Leaked ‘Five Eyes’ dossier on alleged Chinese coronavirus coverup consistent with US findings, officials say

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.A research dossier compiled by the so-called “Five...
Read more
News

Judith Miller: Chernobyl — Here’s what I saw, heard and felt when I visited the site last year

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Last week in the midst of the coronavirus...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap