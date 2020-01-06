37.2 F
Bolton prepared to testify in U.S. Senate impeachment trial: statement

FILE PHOTO: White House former National Security Advisor John Bolton delivers remarks on North Korea at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank in Washington, U.S. September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Monday that he is prepared to testify in a possible Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump if he receives a subpoena.

“I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify,” Bolton said in a statement.

