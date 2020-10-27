53.9 F
Bomb materials found during investigation into alleged Whitmer kidnapping plot: report

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


A recent discovery of bomb components has prompted federal prosecutors on Monday to request more time to seek grand jury indictments in the alleged kidnapping conspiracy case involving Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a report said.

Prosecutors requested a 40-day extension following the findings, which could result in new terror-related charges, the Detroit Free Press reported.

“Firearms and explosive device components were recently recovered, and must be analyzed to determine whether charges under the National Firearms Act, explosives or anti-terrorism statutes are warranted,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler, according to the paper. 

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

The accused ringleader, Adam Fox of Wyoming, Mich., and five other men are being held in custody following the alleged plot against the governor.

Kessler said that the FBI arrested the men before they finished processing the evidence “because of evidence they were planning to abduct Whitmer ahead of the Nov. 3 election,” according to the Detroit Free Press.

“The FBI has collected hundreds of hours of audio recordings from confidential human sources and undercover agents, and is still in the process of collating that material,” Kessler said. “Because of the imminent nature of the threat, law enforcement was obliged to arrest the subjects before this evidence could be processed.”

The extension request was made by prosecutors to seek indictments of the six men charged under criminal complaints with kidnapping conspiracy, reports said.

Under federal law, they are entitled to an indictment by a grand jury, typically within 30 days of the original charge, according to the paper. However, that deadline could be extended to Dec. 16.



