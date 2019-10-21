52 F
Beckley
Monday, October 21, 2019 9:48am

Bongino on House Democrats’ impeachment push: ‘This is like the Return of the Jedi of hoaxes’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



The House Democrats’ impeachment of President Trump for his phone call with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is yet another “hoax,” Fox News contributor Dan Bongino said Monday.

“This is like the ‘Return of the Jedi’ of hoaxes,” the former Secret Service agent and author told “Fox & Friends.”

His comments come as a motion to censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for his “parody” reading of the phone call transcript during a hearing is gaining steam with House Republicans.

Fox News has learned 135 lawmakers have now signed on as co-sponsors.

BOLTON INSTRUCTED FORMER RUSSIA ADVISER TO ALERT NSC LAWYER OVER UKRAINE, ADVISER TESTIFIES

The resolution to censure Schiff — who has become a favorite target of Republicans for his role in the Trump impeachment inquiry — was first introduced late last month by Rep. Andy Biggs, the Arizona Republican who chairs the conservative House Freedom Caucus, and has the support of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., among other ranking Republicans in the lower chamber of Congress.

CLICK HERE FOR THE NAMES OF THE CENSURE CO-SPONSORS

Democrats have the majority and control the floor in the House, but Republicans could still attempt to force a vote on the matter.

Bongino argued that Democrats failed to come up with impeachable offenses after Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Trump-Russia collusion and obstruction of justice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“When those two hoaxes didn’t work out, they needed a third hoax,” Bongino said, pointing out the commander-in-chief’s phone call with Zelensky where he pushed for an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden’s family.

“[Their strategy] is just to flip the script and blame this Ukrainian mess on Donald Trump. This is the sequel to the sequel of hoaxes and, frankly, it is pretty embarrassing because we now have the [phone call] transcript,” Bongino said, claiming Democrats are trying to cover up “malfeasance” by the Clinton campaign and Ukraine in 2016.

Fox News’ Andrew O’Reilly contributed to this report.



