MADISON, W.Va. — Boone Memorial Hospital and a Greenbrier County laboratory will receive more than $3.4 million in federal funding to expand patient monitoring, specialty care and diagnostic testing in rural West Virginia. Gov. Patrick Morrisey announced the six awards Nov. 23 through the state’s Rural Health Transformation Program.

Telostrand Laboratory in Ronceverte received the largest award, nearly $1.7 million. The lab will use the money to expand noninvasive testing and offer shared laboratory services to rural health care providers. Participating providers will be able to use those services without having to build their own testing facilities.

Boone Memorial Hospital received five awards totaling about $1.8 million. Nearly $600,000 will expand at-home monitoring for high-risk patients with diabetes, high blood pressure or complex health needs after they leave the hospital or emergency department. A separate award of about $339,000 will expand monitoring for patients in hospital and observation beds so staff can spot changes in their condition sooner.

The hospital will also use about $191,000 to add telehealth stations at its Comfort and Nellis clinics, giving patients access to specialists in cardiology, lung care, podiatry and behavioral health. Another $219,000 will support a nurse-led Type 2 diabetes program that includes nutrition education and blood sugar monitoring. The hospital will use its own funds to provide weekly food boxes and fitness classes for participants.

The remaining $420,000 will help Boone Memorial use artificial intelligence tools for clinical documentation and billing. Morrisey said the broader investment is intended to help patients get care closer to home and manage health conditions that can make it harder to stay in or return to work.