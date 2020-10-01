45.8 F
‘Borat’ sequel trailer reveals Sacha Baron Cohen crashed CPAC, disrupted Pence speech dressed as Trump

A new trailer for the “Borat” sequel reveals that Sacha Baron Cohen crashed this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) disguised as a Trump impersonator.

Attendees at the February event may recall Vice President Mike Pence’s speech being disrupted by a man dressed as the president and carrying a woman over his shoulders.

Moments later, the man many believed to be an anti-Trump protester was escorted out by authorities.

Several reporters described the commotion at the time.

As it turns out, that man was Cohen, who was filming a scene for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” the follow-up to the 2006 mockumentary “Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”

In the trailer, Cohen’s iconic character Borat Sagdiyev is seen putting on a Trump costume and running around the convention with a woman, depicted as Borat’s daughter, over his shoulders.

It then cuts to Pence’s CPAC speech, where Cohen is seen crashing the room and shouting to the VP, “I’ve got a girl for you!”

The first “Borat” film earned an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay and netted Cohen a Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy film.

The sequel is set to be released Oct. 23 on Amazon Prime Video.



'Borat' sequel trailer reveals Sacha Baron Cohen crashed CPAC, disrupted Pence speech dressed as Trump

