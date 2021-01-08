Boston bomber suing government over confiscation of ballcap, limits on showers

The Boston Marathon bomber is suing the federal government for hundreds of thousands of dollars over confiscation of a baseball cap and limited showers at the prison where he’s serving a life sentence.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 26, who was sentenced to death for the 2013 bombing that killed three people and injured more than 260 near the race’s finish line, is demanding $250,000 in the handwritten suit filed Monday.

Seventeen victims lost limbs as a result of two pressure-cooker bombs exploding April 15, 2013.

Tsarnaev’s lawsuit accuses the government of “unlawful, unreasonable and discriminatory” treatment of him. His death sentence was overturned by an appeals court to life in prison over a question about jury selection. The decision has been appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

He cited the confiscation of a white baseball cap and a bandana and a limit of three showers a week as part of his alleged mistreatment that he claimed was contributing to his “mental and physical decline.”

The lawsuit has been assigned to a judge, according to court records. The judge said Tuesday the filing is deficient because it does not include a “certified copy of prisoner’s trust fund statement” and a $402 filing fee.

An email seeking comment was left Thursday with the federal Bureau of Prisons, The Associated Press reported.

Tsarnaev wrote that his hat was taken because he was told it was “disrespectful” to wear a baseball cap similar to one he was seen wearing in surveillance footage during the investigation.

Investigators referred to Tsarnaev as “White Hat” before he was identified because of footage showing him leaving the scene wearing a white cap.

Tsarnaev’s older brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, was killed in a shootout with police three days later after the bombing.

