Botany Tropicals Growing to Second Location in Princeton, Grand Opening Set for Noon Thursday, November 16

Princeton, W.Va. (November 13, 2023) – West Virginia Hive client — Botany Tropicals — is

hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting at noon Thursday, November 16 to celebrate its

second retail location at 749 Mercer Street in Princeton. Its initial store is located in Hinton.

Owners Jordan Casey and Steven Jones are inviting the public to the grand opening ceremony

–after which guests will be able to tour the store and enjoy refreshments.

“We couldn’t be more excited to give the public a peek behind the curtain at Botany Tropicals,”

said Jones. “Our second location will allow us to reach even more plant-loving people with the

amazing products, classes, Do It Yourself Terrarium Bar, and education that our beloved Hinton

store has been offering, while also adding some awesome new surprises and classes.”

Sam Lusk, Director of the Princeton Economic Development Authority, in conjunction with the

Princeton Chamber of the Two Virginias, has helped Botany Tropics co-owners facilitate their

opening in Princeton. Lusk is also working closely with the small business to pursue a grant to

enhance the business façade.

WV Hive senior business advisor Mary Legg said, “Jordan and Steven knew a second location

would allow them to reach more customers and expand their offerings. Thursday’s grand

opening represents yet another important step towards making Botany Tropicals everything

they have dreamed it could be, and they can’t wait to share it with the public.”