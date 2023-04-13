Botany Tropicals Hosting April 15 Grand Opening of Camp BotanyWV Hive Client Doubles Its Space for Plants and Events

Hinton, W.Va. – West Virginia Hive client — Botany Tropicals — is hosting a

grand opening at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, to celebrate the addition of Camp Botany to its

retail store at 321 Third Avenue in Hinton.

Owners Jordan Casey and Steven Jones have transformed the store’s side yard into a unique

campground-themed expansion and named it Camp Botany. The addition doubles the retail

square footage and allows them to offer more plants, decor, and event space. It will also allow

customers with mobility issues to access their retail space, which is located in a historical

building.

WV Hive business advisor Mary Legg said Jordan and Steven knew immediately when

purchasing their building that the side yard would be a great asset. “Saturday’s grand opening

represents the first of many steps towards making Camp Botany everything they have dreamed

it could be, and they can’t wait to share it with the public,” she said.

Expansion of the side yard, made possible through loan funding obtained from the New River

Gorge Regional Development Authority, allows the owners to broaden their plant selections to

include a unique collection of Sepreviums (Hens and Chicks) along with other hardy plants. In

addition, the panels of fencing inside Camp Botany are being offered up for artists to express

themselves. The space will also feature a restored 1963 airstream camper that will be

decorated for each season, providing an appealing photo opportunity for visitors. Light

refreshments will be provided.

“We intend to create the perfect backdrop for plant lovers and those who want to share their

experience on social media,” said co-owner Jordan Casey. “We would love for those who visit to

use the hashtag — #campbotany.”