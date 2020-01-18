41.8 F
Beckley
Saturday, January 18, 2020 4:55pm

Both sides of the aisle call for fair, dignified Senate impeachment trial: ‘It’s a process of democracy’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


With President Trump‘s impeachment trial looming in the Senate, lawmakers and politicians on both sides of the aisle are calling for managers to follow the Constitution and keep to a fair and balanced approach.

Appearing on “Cavuto LIVE,” Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he believes the trial under Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., will be very similar to the one held for the Bill Clinton impeachment.

NEWT GINGRICH: TRUMP IMPEACHMENT WILL BRING PELOSI AND HOUSE DEMOCRATS CONDEMNATION BY HISTORY

“The fallout in terms of our constitutional process is that we have to recognize this is a trial. It’s not going to be the circus atmosphere it was in the House. It will be a lot more dignified and orderly because you have the chief justice presiding over it,” the former Clinton impeachment manager said.

Hutchinson said that because the process will be more dignified, the American public will give the procedings in the Senate more credibility.

He told host Neil Cavuto that the Senate has set a “high bar” for impeachment, but there is a lot which has yet to unfold.

“And,what we learned from history is that our democracy is strong and our constitutional process works when you follow it closely,” he said.

DERSHOWITZ DOWNPLAYS HIS ROLE ON TRUMP IMPEACHMENT TEAM, AS WHITE HOUSE ADDS 8TH LAWYER

Appearing on the show immediately following Hutchinson, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet told Cavuto that he believes the Senate has a “constitutional duty to fulfill.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., fourth from left, speaks during a news conference to announce impeachment managers on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. The U.S. House is set to vote Wednesday to send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for a landmark trial on whether the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress are grounds for removal. With Pelosi, from left, are Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., fourth from left, speaks during a news conference to announce impeachment managers on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. The U.S. House is set to vote Wednesday to send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for a landmark trial on whether the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress are grounds for removal. With Pelosi, from left, are Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The Colorado Democrat noted that while he thinks that “anybody could accuse anyone else of having an inherent bias,” it’s imperative that the Senate call witnesses and examine records.

“That’s the best way we can assure that the American people can get to the bottom of the truth,” he said.

Later on, Lousiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy urged the Senate to “keep a high threshold” in managing the impeachment trial and warned of those who will “[try] to distract from what is the crux of the issue.”

“Now, there’s going to be a lot of — you know — I call it monkey dust. People throwing dust around, trying to distract from what is the crux of the issue. If we look at the crux and remain focused on that crux, then we’ll establish whether or not the president did something illegal or not,” Cassidy said.

The trial will begin in earnest on Tuesday on two articles of impeachment against Trump: abuse of power; and obstruction of Congress. House impeachment managers, who will prosecute the case against Trump, were practicing their arguments this weekend. Lawyers for both sides were filing initial briefings and pleadings in the case on Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“President Trump has done nothing wrong and is confident that this team will defend him, the voters, and our democracy from this baseless, illegitimate impeachment,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. “The Articles of Impeachment House Democrats have adopted threaten grave and lasting damage to our institutions and to our Nation. The President looks forward to the end of this partisan and unconstitutional impeachment.”

The president’s legal team is set to submit his reply to the articles of impeachment later today.

Fox News’ Marisa Schultz and John Roberts contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Both sides of the aisle call for fair, dignified Senate impeachment trial: ‘It’s a process of democracy’

News WWNR -
0
With President Trump's impeachment trial looming in the Senate, lawmakers and politicians on both sides of the aisle are calling for managers to follow...
Read more

Erdogan calls on Europe to support Turkey’s moves in Libya: Politico

News WWNR -
0
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has called on Europe to support its work in Libya, where it is providing military support...
Read more

Patrice Onwuka: Women’s March should support all women – Not just oppose one man

News WWNR -
0
The fourth annual Women’s March kicked off Saturday in Washington, with sister marches in taking place in cities around the country. As a...
Read more

Cop slapped by Odell Beckham Jr. no longer pursuing charges

News WWNR -
0
The New Orleans Police Department could withdraw the arrest warrant issued for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as early as this...
Read more

Former Planned Parenthood director on $45M 2020 pledge: This is ‘not really about health care’

News WWNR -
0
Planned Parenthood pledges $45M for 2020Planned Parenthood is expected to spend $45 million on the 2020 election backing candidates who favor abortion; reaction...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Erdogan calls on Europe to support Turkey’s moves in Libya: Politico

WWNR -
0
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has called on Europe to support its work in Libya, where it is providing military support...
Read more
News

Patrice Onwuka: Women’s March should support all women – Not just oppose one man

WWNR -
0
The fourth annual Women’s March kicked off Saturday in Washington, with sister marches in taking place in cities around the country. As a...
Read more
News

Cop slapped by Odell Beckham Jr. no longer pursuing charges

WWNR -
0
The New Orleans Police Department could withdraw the arrest warrant issued for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as early as this...
Read more
News

Former Planned Parenthood director on $45M 2020 pledge: This is ‘not really about health care’

WWNR -
0
Planned Parenthood pledges $45M for 2020Planned Parenthood is expected to spend $45 million on the 2020 election backing candidates who favor abortion; reaction...
Read more
News

Denver misleading public by ignoring subpoenas on detained illegal immigrants: ICE official

WWNR -
0
The city of Denver is misleading the public in its strategy to prevent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from obtaining information on...
Read more
video
News

Parscale defends his Trump political 'dynasty' comment

WWNR -
0
Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale defends his comments, discusses the Trump family's power in politics. #IngrahamAngle #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap