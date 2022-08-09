Brad Davis joins #WVUTech as head esports coach

BECKLEY, West Virginia — WVU Tech athletic director Kenneth Howell is excited to announce the hiring of Brad Davis as head esports coach for the Golden Bears.

Graduated from West Virginia University (WVU) in 2009 with a degree in journalism, Davis has spent much of his professional career as a news and sports photographer. He’s worked for WVU’s school newspaper, the Daily Athenaeum, the Charleston Daily Mail and most recently the Beckley Register-Herald (2013-2020). He currently photographs in a freelance role for the Beckley Register-Herald and LootPress.

Davis was immersed in video games from a young age, growing up through the Nintendo eras before taking to PC gaming on his parents’ Gateway and iMac desktop systems. On console he’s owned every PlayStation through the years and currently spends most of his day to day gaming time roaming the wastelands of West Virginia in Fallout 76.

The esports team kicks off the 2022-2023 season at Super Smash Con in Chantilly, Virginia August 11-14.