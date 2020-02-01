Brad Parscale: Trump immigration and border security record unassailable

Even with an obstructionist Democratic-controlled House of Representatives that is hell-bent on keeping America’s borders porous and the flood of illegal immigration flowing, President Trump has delivered victory after victory on his border security agenda. The emerging threat of the coronavirus reminds us of just how important that agenda truly is.

In a recent interview on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” when Lou asked me about immigration and border security, I responded that President Trump is “already in the winning column” on that issue and that we need voters concerned with other issues “to come across to make this a landslide.”

Unfortunately, some folks misinterpreted my words — but make no mistake. Just because I highlighted the fact that President Trump is fulfilling his promises on immigration and is getting things done, and that this election will be fought on multiple messaging fronts, that doesn’t mean the president or his campaign are putting immigration on the back burner. Far from it. In fact, immigration is the second-most common topic used in the Trump campaign’s Facebook advertising.

We recognize that immigration remains one of the biggest challenges facing our country and that there is still work to be done. But we also recognize that it’s only through Donald Trump’s unflagging determination that we’ve achieved as much progress as we have over the past three years. Indeed, it’s only through Donald Trump that more progress in restoring sanity to our immigration system is even possible.

President Trump has earned the trust of voters who care about ending the border crisis, both because of what he’s already achieved and because he keeps fighting to accomplish even more. He’s the most effective leader we’ve ever had when it comes to fixing our broken immigration system, whereas every single one of the Democrats competing to run against him in November would immediately start dismantling that legacy in favor of their party’s radical open-borders agenda.

Look at the bottom line first: illegal immigration is going down. After an unprecedented surge of illegal immigrants over the summer, apprehensions at the border are back down to historic lows. And despite the “caravan” phenomenon of 2018, illegal immigration has remained well below historical levels throughout Trump’s presidency.

Donald Trump promised to restrict illegal immigration, and he kept that promise.

The wall is being built, as well. More than 100 miles of new, state-of-the-art barriers are already in place. A total of 450 miles are slated to be built by the end of the year, and the president just secured funding for up to 885 miles to be completed by the end of 2022.

At the same time, the “Remain in Mexico” policy and similar bilateral agreements with other Central American countries, tens of thousands of unauthorized migrants are being turned away from our borders and fraudulent asylum seekers are being stopped from abusing our generous asylum laws. The president’s travel ban from terror-ridden countries is in place and working.

Donald Trump promised border security, and he kept that promise, too.

The Chinese coronavirus offers yet another reminder of how important it is to have a strong border. The government is taking proactive steps to prevent the spread of the virus in the U.S., but we can’t keep the plague out of our country if we can’t control who is coming across our southern border. Rampant illegal immigration already poses a significant public health risk, and the danger to Americans will become significantly greater if the coronavirus establishes a foothold in Mexico or Central America.

Far from giving up on the goal of fixing our broken immigration system, which was so central to his revolutionary 2016 campaign, the president continues to find new ways to improve enforcement of America’s immigration laws.

Congress has refused to act to rein in the pernicious “birth tourism” industry, for instance, so President Trump decided to take action himself, issuing new rules designed to prevent pregnant foreigners, predominantly wealthy Chinese and Russian women, from taking organized trips to America to give birth so that their children can have automatic American citizenship. Once the new rules take effect, the State Department will be able to deny visas to anyone consular officials reasonably believe is partaking in birth tourism.

Similarly, Congress has refused to enact mandatory nationwide implementation of the E-Verify program, which prevents businesses from illegally hiring low-wage undocumented aliens instead of Americans. So the president’s allies are getting it done at the state level. Rep Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is spearheading a campaign to persuade “weak-kneed Republicans” in the Florida state legislature of the need to get a bill on Governor Ron DeSantis’s desk that mandates E-Verify — something both DeSantis and President Trump promised when they ran for office. E-Verify is a perfect example of a Trumpian policy solution that puts the interests of American workers over those of business owners who merely want an uninterrupted source of cheap, illegal labor.

Polling confirms that Americans recognize the Trump administration’s successes. A Rasmussen poll in September found that a healthy majority of Americans — 56 percent — believe it has become harder for illegal immigrants to enter the United States since President Trump took office. Moreover, 78 percent of Republicans think he’s doing a good or excellent job of handling immigration policy.

Anyone who cares about ending the crisis on our southern border couldn’t ask for a better candidate this November than President Donald J. Trump. His leadership has put the border security issue into the winning column, allowing us at the Trump campaign to spend more of our time highlighting this President’s myriad other accomplishments.