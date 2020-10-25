59.7 F
Brad Pitt lends voice to Biden campaign ad that aired during World Series

By WWNR
Brad Pitt lent his voice and celebrity to a campaign ad for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden that aired during the World Series. 

During Saturday’s game, the ad, featuring the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor’s voice, hailed Biden as the choice to represent “all Americans,” as video of the candidate attending rallies, meeting supporters and standing with his wife played on the screen. 

“America is a place for everyone,” Pitt begins in the video. “Those who chose this country, those who fought for it. Some Republicans, some Democrats and most just somewhere in between. All looking for the same thing.”

Pitt went on to echo sentiments shared by Biden during the final debate with President Trump. Biden criticized Trump for seeing the country as red states and blue states rather than a unified United States.

BRAD PITT JABS GOP IN OSCARS ACCEPTANCE SPEECH, JOAQUIN PHOENIX TALKS ANIMAL RIGHTS

“Someone who understands their hopes, their dreams, their pain. To listen, to bring people together, to get up every day and work to make life better for families like yours,” Pitt continued. “To look you in the eye, treat you with respect and tell you the truth. To work just as hard for people who voted for him as those who didn’t. To be a president for all Americans.”

OSCARS 2020: CHRIS ROCK, STEVE MARTIN OPEN WITH JABS AT HOLLYWOOD’S BIGGEST STARS, ‘PARASITE’ MAKES HISTORY

Pitt’s decision to support Biden is not surprising to those who have been paying attention to the handful of times the actor has gotten political in recent years.

Most notably, the 56-year-old star spoke out against Republican senators who voted against Democrats’ request to call former National Security Adviser John Bolton as a witness during the president’s impeachment trial.

 Brad Pitt poses at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

 Brad Pitt poses at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
(Steve Granitz/WireImage)

“They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” Pitt said while accepting his Academy Award for best supporting actor in February. “I’m thinking maybe Quentin [Tarantino] does a movie about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing.”

“I was really disappointed with this week,” Pitt told reporters backstage at the time. “And I think when gamesmanship trumps doing the right thing, it’s a sad day, and I don’t think we should let it slide. And I’m very serious about that.”



