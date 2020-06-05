73.9 F
Beckley
Thursday, June 4, 2020 9:58pm

Brazil’s official coronavirus death toll passes Italy

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


Gravediggers wearing protective suits bury the coffin of 48-years-old Jose Soares, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Sao Luiz cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil’s total COVID-19 death toll blew past that of Italy on Thursday, as the Health Ministry reported 1,437 deaths in the last 24 hours and 30,925 additional coronavirus cases.

The Latin American nation has now reported 34,021 deaths from the coronavirus, trailing only the United States and the United Kingdom.

Reporting by Gram Slattery and Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Brazil’s official coronavirus death toll passes Italy

News WWNR -
0
Gravediggers wearing protective suits bury the coffin of 48-years-old Jose Soares, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Sao Luiz cemetery, in...
Read more

Jonah Goldberg calls out New York Times over ‘insane’ apology for publishing Cotton op-ed

News WWNR -
0
The Dispatch editor-in-chief Jonah Goldberg, a Fox News contributor, criticized The New York Times Thursday after the paper issued what he called an "insane" apology for...
Read more

What ex-Packer Santana Dotson wants people to know about George Floyd – Green Bay Packers Blog

News WWNR -
0
Former Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Santana Dotson met George Floyd only once, but it was an interaction he never forgot and forged...
Read more

Steve Priest, The Sweet bassist, dead at 72

News WWNR -
0
Steve Priest, founding member of and bassist in the British rock band The Sweet, has died. He was 72.The musician died Thursday morning in Los Angeles, Preist's...
Read more

Biden calls Mattis’ criticism of Trump a ‘powerful indictment’

News WWNR -
0
Joe Biden is calling the scathing criticism of President Trump by his first defense secretary -- retired Marine Gen. James Mattis -- a “powerful indictment” of...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Jonah Goldberg calls out New York Times over ‘insane’ apology for publishing Cotton op-ed

WWNR -
0
The Dispatch editor-in-chief Jonah Goldberg, a Fox News contributor, criticized The New York Times Thursday after the paper issued what he called an "insane" apology for...
Read more
News

What ex-Packer Santana Dotson wants people to know about George Floyd – Green Bay Packers Blog

WWNR -
0
Former Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Santana Dotson met George Floyd only once, but it was an interaction he never forgot and forged...
Read more
News

Steve Priest, The Sweet bassist, dead at 72

WWNR -
0
Steve Priest, founding member of and bassist in the British rock band The Sweet, has died. He was 72.The musician died Thursday morning in Los Angeles, Preist's...
Read more
News

Biden calls Mattis’ criticism of Trump a ‘powerful indictment’

WWNR -
0
Joe Biden is calling the scathing criticism of President Trump by his first defense secretary -- retired Marine Gen. James Mattis -- a “powerful indictment” of...
Read more
News

CDC Director: George Floyd protests could be coronavirus ‘seeding event’

WWNR -
0
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield expressed concern Thursday that the mass protests that have been taking place in the aftermath...
Read more
News

Charlamagne Tha God says talk with Rush Limbaugh was a ‘waste of time’

WWNR -
0
“The Breakfast Club” co-host Charlamagne Tha God said his recent discussion with Rush Limbaugh was a waste of time because it felt like a “performance” by the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap