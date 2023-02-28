BRCCC Foundation creating massive bridge pier murals in Raleigh County.

How can you help bring a MASSIVE project to our community that demonstrates the diversity, creativity, recreational opportunities and natural beauty found in our Beckley / Raleigh County region?



Help the BRCCC Foundation project to install two massive 50 foot murals that will be painted on the two I 64 Bridge Piers located in Glen Morgan along Beaver Creek as you enter Beckley from the South.

One of the main goals of the BRCCC Foundation is to work on the continual upgrading and improvement of our “product” which is our community. With the designation of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, the foundation has made it a priority to address the appearance of our community.

One way to improve the appearance of the community is to add public art. A proliferation of arts projects in a community demonstrates an appreciation of creativity and diversity which can create the kind of quality of place that attracts others.

Learn all about the Glen Morgan Bridge Pier Project, the artists creating the murals and how you can get involved in improving the appearance of our community here

The BRCCC Foundation is requesting funds and volunteers to improve the appearance of our community. Whether you can get out and participate in a litter clean up or donate money to offset the cost of the mural, just being involved will mean so much to your community!



The BRCCC Foundation is a nonprofit organization that was established by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce in 2016. The foundation exists to support leadership development, small business initiatives and community beautification projects that enhance the Beckley-Raleigh County region to improve quality of life, attract new businesses, grow the workforce and drive tourism traffic.