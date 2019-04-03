Break through the noise and market your business on social media

Whether you work for a Fortune 500 company, a small mom-and-pop or you’re a “solo-preneur,” you need to market your business online. With so many digital channels, where do you get the most bang for your digital marketing buck? We talk to Jeremy Wood of Hootsuite about using social media to connect with your audience. And Mike Huber of Vertical Measures tells us about using social media to build an “owned” audience. Is there some magical formula that works? Listen to this conversation and find out.