BASE Jumpers Pull Out Of This Year’s Bridge Day.

Fayetteville, WV – (WWNR) – Bridge Day is still going on for now, but one of the key attractions of the festival will not.



At a meeting of the Bridge Day Commission on Wednesday, representatives for BASE jumpers said they would not be participating this year, due to concerns about the lack of available health care in case of an emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They were also worried about a lack of volunteers for Bridge Day , including bus drivers who transport BASE jumpers to and from the gorge. Letters will be sent to BASE jumpers who have already signed up.



Hundreds of BASE jumpers traditionally come to Bridge Day every year to leap from the New River Gorge Bridge and parachute 876 feet into the gorge below. Rappellers also ascend and descend into the gorge from ropes attached to the catwalk. Representatives for the rappellers say they’re leading towards cancelling as well, but will wait until next week to make a final decision.



The Bridge Day Commission will meet again on Wednesday, September 29th to vote again on whether to cancel Bridge Day for 2021. Last Wednesday, the committee voted 4 to 2 to go ahead with Bridge Day despite concerns about the strain on health care workers and law enforcement. The vote came less than two hours after Gov. Jim Justice, during his coronavirus media briefing, lobbied in favor of keeping it on the calendar.



Bridge Day is currently scheduled for Saturday, October 16th at the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville. The event is traditionally West Virginia’s largest single-day festival, with an estimated 100,000 people coming out to walk on the bridge.