Breaking Bread For The New Fruits Of Labor Cafe In Beckley.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – It was a day for Beckley area residents to gather together, break bread and celebrate a new business.



Monday saw the dedication of the Fruits of Labor’s new Beckley cafe, located in the old Zen’s Cafe building on Neville Street. It joins three other locations in Rainelle, Alderson and Montgomery. Speaking at Monday’s dedication were Senator Shelly Moore Capito and Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold, as well as representatives for First Lady Cathy Justice and Senator Joe Manchin.



Fruits of Labor is a cafe and catering service that accepts drug court participants and encourages their recovery through culinary and agricultural training programs. President Tammy Jordan says the new Beckley location will provide opportunities for employment, training and the advancement of students participating in Fruits of Labor’s program.

“We have three stories for this location. The upper level is going to be a conference room and also a training facility for our students that are part of Fruits Of Labor’s culinary program. Our mail level will be our full service cafe and bakery and you can get some of our specialty coffee which, we roast our own coffee. And then our ground floor level will be our coffee shop and will be a place for the community to gather, an opportunity for students to come in and maybe study, get a cappuccino or a latte. We’ll have some fun foods down here, as well as some demonstrations.”

Following the dedication, partners and participants of Communities of Healing gathered in the coffee shop to celebrate the program’s spring 2022 graduates, recognize incoming participants and discuss program updates.



Ordinarily, the creation of a new business like the Fruits Of Labor Cafe would be marked by a ribbon cutting ceremony. But Jordan says the breaking of bread is more appropriate.



“The breaking of bread is just this way to incorporate the entire community. So I believe that celebration should not be just one or two people but should be an entire group of individuals coming together and making a commitment together to move forward with recovery processes. And so it’s just a way to solidify our joint effort, coming together.”

The Fruits Of Labor’s new Beckley Cafe plans to officially open its doors later in August.