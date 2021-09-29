Bridge Day Cancelled for 2021.

Fayetteville, WV – (WWNR) – By a unanimous vote, the Bridge Day Commission on Wednesday, reversed its earlier decision and decided to cancel Bridge Day for 2021. Two weeks ago, the Commission voted 4 to 2 to move ahead with Bridge Day despite concerns from health officials and law enforcement that the strain placed on hospitals and EMS crews due to the covid-19 pandemic would make it hard to respond to any emergencies that would arise during Bridge Day. Last week, coordinators for BASE jumping announced they were pulling out of the event due to safety concerns. Earlier Wednesday, the Fayette County Commission said it would vote to cancel the event when the Bridge Day Commission Meeting was held. In a press release, the Commission blamed what it called “a small group of individuals” whom they said deliberately misled BASE jumping coordinators into pulling out of the event by telling them jumpers safety could not be ensured. Bridge Day organizers say they’ll begin planning for next year’s event.