BREAKING: Extended shutdown on West Virginia Turnpike near Mossy

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Turnpike is shut down at mile marker 62 near the Mossy exit following a tractor-trailer wreck.



A northbound truck carrying ammonium nitrate crashed on the Turnpike this morning. Emergency crews are on site. Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, said the chemical did not get into nearby streams. Southbound lanes reopened a little after 9:30 a.m., but Miller said northbound lanes could be closed for several hours.



Turnpike Detour A will be in effect until the Turnpike reopens. Traffic heading north will take the North Beckley Exit (Exit 48) to US 19, then take US 19 to Interstate 79 near Sutton. Drivers can then take I-79 to Charleston. The detour is approximately 125 miles.



Soutbound traffic will see local detours until cleanup is finished.