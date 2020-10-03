37.7 F
Beckley
Saturday, October 3, 2020 3:01am

Bret Baier: COVID-19 has ‘changed the dynamic’ of presidential race, Supreme Court battle

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



With President Trump and two GOP members of the Senate Judiciary Committee testing positive for coronavirus, the pandemic has cast a shadow over the election and the political battle over the Supreme Court, “Special Report” anchor Bret Baier told “Hannity” Friday.

Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Mike Lee, R-Utah, confirmed Friday that they had tested positive for COVID-19. That prompted Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., to demand the postponement of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing.

However, Baier noted, Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have shown no inclination to move off their timeline.

“If the full recovery happens and they have the negative tests, they could start the hearings [Oct. 12],” Baier told host Sean Hannity. “You also don’t need a quorum to start [hearings]. They would need to be there to vote. So they could attend remotely.

FEINSTEIN, DEMS FORMALLY ASK FOR DELAY IN AMY COMEY BARRETT CONFIRMATION

“But the fact that that is even factoring in shows you how much COVID-19 is a part of this election and has changed the dynamic,” Baier added.

In Trump’s case, the effects of the virus will be felt immediately.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The president obviously will be off the trail,” Baier said. “That’s a tough thing for the Trump campaign. But they have surrogates.”

However, the Fox News chief political anchor added, Trump could still recover in time to take part in the second presidential debate, scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami.



Source link

Recent Articles

Dr. Marc Siegel: Trump coronavirus treatment likely ‘precautionary’, may continue for ‘several days’

News WWNR -
0
The course of medication given to President Trump for treatment of COVID-19 is likely "being done for precautionary reasons" and "may continue for...
Read more

Bret Baier: COVID-19 has ‘changed the dynamic’ of presidential race, Supreme Court battle

News WWNR -
0
With President Trump and two GOP members of the Senate Judiciary Committee testing positive for coronavirus, the pandemic has cast a shadow over...
Read more

Del Harris receives 2020’s Chuck Daly achievement award

News WWNR -
0
Del Harris was a small-college player and once those days were over his life’s goal was to be a successful small-college coach.He did...
Read more

CNN’s Jim Acosta panned for tweeting Trump ‘did not stop for questions’ en route to Walter Reed Medical Center

News WWNR -
0
CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta was mocked for tweeting about President Trump not taking questions as he was boarding Marine One...
Read more

CNN anchor Max Foster lip syncs to Madonna while explaining what happens if Trump becomes ‘incapacitated’

News WWNR -
0
The sobering news of President Trump testing positive for coronavirus inspired CNN anchor Max Foster to hop on social media and make light of the situation while lip...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Dr. Marc Siegel: Trump coronavirus treatment likely ‘precautionary’, may continue for ‘several days’

WWNR -
0
The course of medication given to President Trump for treatment of COVID-19 is likely "being done for precautionary reasons" and "may continue for...
Read more
News

Del Harris receives 2020’s Chuck Daly achievement award

WWNR -
0
Del Harris was a small-college player and once those days were over his life’s goal was to be a successful small-college coach.He did...
Read more
News

CNN’s Jim Acosta panned for tweeting Trump ‘did not stop for questions’ en route to Walter Reed Medical Center

WWNR -
0
CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta was mocked for tweeting about President Trump not taking questions as he was boarding Marine One...
Read more
News

CNN anchor Max Foster lip syncs to Madonna while explaining what happens if Trump becomes ‘incapacitated’

WWNR -
0
The sobering news of President Trump testing positive for coronavirus inspired CNN anchor Max Foster to hop on social media and make light of the situation while lip...
Read more
News

Senate Democrats cite coronavirus in latest effort to delay Amy Coney Barrett confirmation

WWNR -
0
Senate Democrats blamed the coronavirus outbreak at the White House and Senate in their latest effort to delay the confirmation hearing for Supreme...
Read more
News

Notre Dame president Rev. John Jenkins tests positive for COVID-19

WWNR -
0
The Rev. John Jenkins, president of Notre Dame, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is showing mild symptoms, the school said in a...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap