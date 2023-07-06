Brian Cunningham appointed Director of PEIA

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Brian Cunningham as Director of the West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA).



Cunningham grew up in Ivydale, WV and graduated from Clay County High School. Upon earning a BA from WVU, Brian moved to Charleston and embarked on a 7-year journey working with community health centers while at the same time directing several health-related, non-profit entities.



After earning an MBA from the University of Charleston, Brian joined one of the nation’s largest health and wellness companies, where he held various leadership positions over 15 years. Most recently, he served as a consultant to the WV Medicaid Managed Care program and as the Director of WV PATH.



Brian is married to Amanda, his wife of 18 years and is proud of his 16-year-old son, Ethan, a junior at George Washington High School.