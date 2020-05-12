37.4 F
Beckley
Tuesday, May 12, 2020 7:04am

Brian Kilmeade questions Obama advisers’ ‘up the tempo’ message to Biden: ‘Something’s going on here’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade responded Monday to a New York Times op-ed penned by former Obama strategists David Axelrod and David Plouffe in which they urged presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to “up the tempo” of his campaign.

“This is unbelievable,” Kilmeade told “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“You have David Axelrod and David Plouffe, who helped get Barack Obama elected twice. They know Joe Biden very well … they worked with him side-by-side for eight years.

“Something is going on here because rather than talk to him, they wrote an editorial in The New York Times telling him, ‘You have to get out of the basement. You look like you are beaming in from the space shuttle.'”

BIDEN CAMPAIGN RAMPS UP DIGITAL STAFF AMID DEM PRESSURE

The op-ed, titled “What Joe Biden Needs To Do To Beat Trump,” came amid growing concern from senior Democrats that the Biden campaign is struggling behind the Trump team on the digital front. The online battleground is likely to be a vital part of the campaign since most traditional campaign avenues have been closed off due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has left the former vice presidentsequestered in his Delaware home.

The campaign’s digital operation deficit was on full display last week, when Biden attempted to hold a campaign rally for voters in Tampa, Fla. The glitch-riddled event ended up drawing mockery from Republicans and media outlets instead.

“He is doing a virtual rope line where he asks different people, one voter a day, how things are going,” Kilmeade said.

“So, David Axelrod and David Plouffe wrote an editorial … that is like you watching me in the morning and going, ‘Brian is bothering me. I think I’ll do an editorial in the New York Post rather than texting me,” Kilmeade told host Tucker Carlson.

BIDEN MOCKED FOR TECH GLITCHES IN VIRTUAL TAMPA CAMPAIGN RALLY

“It makes no sense. These are his supporters setting him on fire. What is crazy is that I think in most battleground states, he is actually leading or just behind Donald Trump. So he’s got his hands full.”

Kilmeade predicted the race will boil down to “Barack Obama against Donald Trump.”

“I would not be surprised if Joe Biden introduces Barack Obama,” Kilmeade said, “and then sits — I am not kidding — from August until November.”

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Will the UFC book Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje? Expert predictions

News WWNR -
0
If there was any question about whom Conor McGregor wants to fight next, the answer was delivered Monday afternoon in a series of...
Read more

Brian Kilmeade questions Obama advisers’ ‘up the tempo’ message to Biden: ‘Something’s going on here’

News WWNR -
0
"Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade responded Monday to a New York Times op-ed penned by former Obama strategists David Axelrod and David Plouffe in which...
Read more

Sean Hannity says ‘many current and former officials … have reason to be worried’ after Flynn revelations

News WWNR -
0
Sean Hannity opened his television program Monday by zeroing in on what President Trump has dubbed "Obamagate," slamming former President Barack Obama and his...
Read more

Economic devastation from coronavirus could eventually kill more than virus, report says

News WWNR -
0
The United Nations has reportedly predicted that the worldwide coronavirus outbreak may end up killing more people than the actual disease itself, a report...
Read more

Kushner touts US coronavirus testing growth since March: ‘The ramp-up continues to be extraordinary’

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.White House senior adviser Jared Kushner told "Hannity" Monday...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Will the UFC book Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje? Expert predictions

WWNR -
0
If there was any question about whom Conor McGregor wants to fight next, the answer was delivered Monday afternoon in a series of...
Read more
News

Sean Hannity says ‘many current and former officials … have reason to be worried’ after Flynn revelations

WWNR -
0
Sean Hannity opened his television program Monday by zeroing in on what President Trump has dubbed "Obamagate," slamming former President Barack Obama and his...
Read more
News

Economic devastation from coronavirus could eventually kill more than virus, report says

WWNR -
0
The United Nations has reportedly predicted that the worldwide coronavirus outbreak may end up killing more people than the actual disease itself, a report...
Read more
News

Kushner touts US coronavirus testing growth since March: ‘The ramp-up continues to be extraordinary’

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.White House senior adviser Jared Kushner told "Hannity" Monday...
Read more
News

Rescue flight from Greece reunites refugees with close family in UK after coronavirus delayed trip

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Some 50 asylum seekers -- including unaccompanied children -- stranded...
Read more
News

Australia’s Victoria state to reopen classrooms earlier than expected

WWNR -
0
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s second-most populous state will resume face-to-face teaching from May 27, weeks earlier than expected, after a school shutdown to...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap