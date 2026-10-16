Born in Beckley, West Virginia, Brian Nabors is a 1992 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, where he earned All-State honors in basketball. He went on to the University of Charleston, completing a bachelor’s degree in psychology while serving as team captain and earning All-Conference recognition.

Brian has dedicated his life to education, youth development, and community service. He spent eight years at Pressley Ridge Schools as a Family Service Coordinator, teacher-counselor, and behavior specialist. For the past 18 years, he has served Raleigh County Schools as a behavior specialist, alternative education teacher, and special education teacher.

With 29 years of coaching experience, Brian is the current head girls’ basketball coach at his alma mater, Woodrow Wilson High School.

Widely known for his integrity, faith, and heart for service, Brian is described as a man of God who pursues the Lord with sincerity.