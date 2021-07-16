Brian’s Safehouse receives $10,000 Donation

Prosperity, WV- (WWNR) Brian’s Safehouse in Beckley was the recipient of a $10,000 donation from Price Gregory International. Price Gregory, a construction company based out of Houston, Texas, encourages their workers to give back to the community, supporting causes that affect the areas they live in. They chose to give the donation to Brian’s Safehouse as they meet in a unique way the needs of southern West Virginia in the battle against Substance Use Disorders.



“The issues that the Safehouse addresses have touched all of us, no matter where we live, and the help they provide is needed and necessary,” said Newcomb. As supervisor, Newcomb deals with hundreds of employees spread across a large region. His employees come from both within the community and many move into an area for years at a time, benefiting the local economy.

Price Gregory wants to do more than improve local economies, however, and this donation is one way of giving back to the communities their employees live in. “We rent houses, shop locally and become acquainted with the people in these areas. We also learn which organizations are important to these communities and Brian’s Safehouse is one of those organizations.”



“We are so thankful for the support and partnership with Price Gregory International,” Brush said. “The continued support of partners within the community sustains the ministries of Brian’s Safehouse and Sparrow’s Nest. Without this kind of support, we would not be able to help those in the area struggling with Substance Use Disorders. It’s a community effort.