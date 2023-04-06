BRIAN’S SAFEHOUSE TO ANNOUNCES 15TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION “A DOOR ALWAYS OPEN”

Prosperity, West Virginia, April 6, 2023 – Brian’s Safehouse has announced details of their upcoming 15th Anniversary Celebration Banquet and Fundraiser and to provide interviews with .

Leon Brush, cofounder is thankful for the work that Brian’s Safehouse has been able to do over the last 15 years. “I am humbled by the fact that so many families have found peace after the reckless lifestyle and chaos of addiction,” said cofounder and Executive Director Leon Brush. “Only grace can bring this type of transformation.”

The banquet is to highlight those rescued through the work the Safehouse and Sparrow’s Nest have done, with 2017 graduate, Kyle Viars, sharing his story as the keynote speaker. Viars came to the Safehouse having lost everything to addiction. His life is now one of success—as a Christian, a family man, in business, and through youth coaching.

“I’m extremely grateful for the Safehouse,” related Viars. “They taught me how to live again—most importantly, taught me how to have a relationship with my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I’m always excited to share my story knowing it may help someone in need.”

The banquet will be held Saturday, April 22, at 6 pm at The Place, United Methodist Temple, Beckley, with the doors opening at 5:30 pm. Tickets are $50 each and may be purchased at The Christian Bookstore of Beckley or online at https://www.brianssafehouse.org. They will only be available until Sunday, April 16 or while supplies last, whichever comes first. Tickets will not be available at the door. For more information or to become a sponsor for this event, contact Leslie Pease, Communications Director, at 304-673-8012.

Brian’s Safehouse is a faith-based residential substance use disorder program whose mission is to provide a safe place while teaching and assisting men and women to become completely free from substance use disorders and the corresponding lifestyles. The program is supported by the generosity of local individuals, businessmen, and churches who desire to see men and women redeemed out of addiction and to have completely changed lives; residents also work to help meet expenses of the program and provide sustainability for the program.

Kyle Viars, Graduate of Brian’s Safehouse and Keynote Speaker at the 15th Anniversary Celebration Banquet and Fundraiser, “A Door Always Open”.