Bridge Day celebrates 44th annual event on October 21, 2023

Fayetteville, WV – On the third Saturday of October, the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce along with a bevy of local organizations will welcome tens of thousands to the region to celebrate its annual Bridge Day.

The largest one day festival in West Virginia, Bridge Day hosts a variety of adrenaline-seekers and spectators for this rare extreme sports display. BASE jumpers, rappellers, highliners, vendors, 5K racers, Camp Royal bicycle stunts, and whitewater rafters provide entertainment for the thousands of onlookers who gather on the bridge.

What started as a celebration of the completion of an engineering marvel, Bridge Day has evolved into a

familiar tradition for WV residents and visitors from around the country. Bridge Day is the only day of the year that pedestrians are allowed on the New River Gorge Bridge and the highway gets turned into a festival grounds of sorts from 9am to 3pm.

BASE (Buildings, Antenna, Spans and Earth) jumpers come from all over the world to take the extraordinary leap of 876 feet from the bridge to the shore of the New River below. Far-traveling rappellers descend and ascend the incredible structure of the bridge. Spectators come to take in the views of fall foliage, parachutes opening over the New River, and to enjoy the variety of vendor food and wares. All weekend long, folks wishing to fill a little of their adrenaline junkie can sign up to do the Highline through Bridge Walk or go rafting on the New or Gauley Rivers through one of the river outfitters.

Timeline:

● Travel Advisory – Road closure from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., 10/21/2023

● Event hours – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., 10/21/2023. More schedule details at

https://officialbridgeday.com/bridge-day-info

● Highline through Bridge Walk available Friday – Saturday

https://www.facebook.com/bridgedaywv for

current updates.