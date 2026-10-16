Bridge Day Preparations Bring Road Closures Beginning Friday Evening

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — Visitors and motorists should prepare for road closures beginning Friday evening ahead of Saturday’s Bridge Day celebration.

The Canyon Rim Visitor Center parking lot and grounds close at 5:30 p.m. Friday, October 16. Fayette Station Road closes at Lansing Loop Road at 6 p.m. Private vehicles must be removed from affected areas before the closures take effect.

U.S. Route 19 across the New River Gorge Bridge closes at 7 a.m. Saturday, October 17, and is scheduled to reopen at 5 p.m. Bridge Day runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with free admission.

Southbound motorists will detour using U.S. Route 60 to State Route 16. Northbound motorists will follow the reverse route. Travelers should allow additional time and expect heavy traffic around Fayetteville and Lansing.

Visit OfficialBridgeDay.com for event information.