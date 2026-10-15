Bridge Day Returns Saturday; Motorists Advised of Road Closures and Detours

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — Thousands of visitors are expected in Fayette County this weekend as Bridge Day returns to the New River Gorge Bridge on Saturday, October 17.

The annual celebration runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., featuring BASE jumping, rappelling, vendors and the opportunity for pedestrians to walk across one of West Virginia’s most recognizable landmarks.

The National Park Service is reminding motorists that U.S. Route 19 across the New River Gorge Bridge will be closed from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday.

Motorists traveling through the area should expect delays and use designated detours along U.S. Route 60 and state Route 16.

Additional restrictions begin Friday evening.

The Canyon Rim Visitor Center parking lot and grounds will close at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Fayette Station Road will close at its intersection with Lansing Loop Road beginning at 6 p.m. and is expected to reopen sometime after 5 p.m. Saturday.

Private vehicles will not be permitted to drive to Fayette Station or Teays Landing during Saturday’s festivities. Boaters should also be aware of access restrictions.

Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead, allow additional travel time and follow posted detour signs.

Bridge Day is one of West Virginia’s largest annual events, drawing visitors from across the country to celebrate the New River Gorge.

Additional information is available at OfficialBridgeDay.com.