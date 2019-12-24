44 F
Beckley
Monday, December 23, 2019

Brit Hume on Senate impeachment trial: McConnell ‘quite comfortable with current situation’

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume told “Special Report with Bret Baier” Monday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., holds all the cards in regards to a Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.

“Leader McConnell in the Senate, meanwhile, as he is quite comfortable with the current situation,” Hume said. “He doesn’t seem to be in any hurry to start a trial and [House] Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi doesn’t seem to have much leverage over him and the constitution doesn’t give her any.”

TRUMP ACCUSES PELOSI OF ‘CRYING FOR FAIRNESS’ IN SENATE TRIAL AFTER ‘UNFAIR’ HOUSE IMPEACHMENT

McConnell said  Monday on “Fox & Friends” that Pelosi’s delay in sending articles of impeachment to the Senate is an “absurd” position to take and predicted she’ll back down “sooner or later.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is making a renewed push for the Senate to issue subpoenas demanding testimony and documents as part of Trump’s expected impeachment trial, citing new emails related to the withholding of Ukraine military aid — even as Republicans reject the demands as premature.

Hume pointed out that Democrats are scratching for something else to add to the trial.

“He [McConnell] can run this trial any way he wants to bring it to you,” he said. “You get a sense that not only on the Ukraine issue but now with this new talk about possibly looking back at the Mueller report and the documents that the House is trying to get from the Mueller investigation, that Democrats are trying to find something, even with more time, to maybe even stick that into an impeachment article,” Hume said.

The analyst also noted that Democrats have failed to convince any Senate Republicans to vote in their favor.

“They’ve so far utterly failed to move a single Republican vote either in the House or the Senate, at least that we know of, no senator who’s come forward to say that he or she is in favor of voting to convict the president,” Hume said.  “It’s a very high bar, of course, requiring two-thirds of the Senate. There’s no indication that it’s going to get anywhere near that.”

Fox News’ Joshua Nelson and Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.



