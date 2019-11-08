27.1 F
Beckley
Friday, November 8, 2019 10:27am

Buckeyes DE Chase Young out vs. Maryland due to potential NCAA issue

By WWNR
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young, a Heisman Trophy contender who has been the most dominant defensive player in the FBS this season, is being held out because of a potential undisclosed violation of NCAA rules, the university announced Friday.

Young, a junior from Hyattsville, Maryland, will not play for the No. 1 Buckeyes in Saturday’s game against Maryland “due to a possible NCAA issue from 2018 that the Department of Athletics is looking into,” the school said in a release.

Young leads the FBS with 13½ sacks and is tied for second with 15½ tackles for loss.

He had tied Ohio State’s single-game records for sacks (four) and tackles for loss (five) in the Buckeyes’ last game, a 38-7 win over Wisconsin on Oct. 26. He needs a half-sack to tie Vernon Gholston‘s single-season team record set in 2007.

“Having a player like Chase play the way he has clearly changes the game and makes everybody on that defense better because you have to account for him on every play,” Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said after the Wisconsin win. “But that’s only good if he plays that way, and he is.”

Young, at 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, is considered the potential No. 1 pick in next spring’s NFL draft if he decides to forgo his final season of eligibility with the Buckeyes. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Young as the No. 1 player available for the 2020 NFL draft on his latest Big Board.



