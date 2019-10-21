Buddy Hield, Kings have 4-year, $94M deal

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield has agreed to a four-year, $94 million contract extension, league sources told ESPN.

The deal includes $86 million in guaranteed money, $8 million in exceedingly reachable bonuses and another $12 million in incentives that could elevate the deal to $106 million over its term, league sources said.

Agent Brandon Rosenthal of Landmark Sports and Kings general manager Vlade Divac finalized details on the rookie-scale extension late into Sunday night in Sacramento, just hours ahead of the 6 p.m. ET Monday deadline for players from the draft class of 2016 to complete a deal.

This deal allows the Kings and Hield to avoid restricted free agency next summer.

Hield has been at the forefront of a Kings revival that started with him as the centerpiece of a DeMarcus Cousins trade to New Orleans in 2016. No player in NBA history has converted on more 3-pointers (275) in his first three seasons than Hield.

Hield has been a favorite of owner Vivek Ranadive, who was the driving force in wanting to acquire Hield in his rookie year with the Pelicans. Hield is coming off his best NBA season — 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He also shot 43% on 3-pointers.

Hield and De’Aaron Fox make up a backcourt that’s considered one of the NBA’s elite. Sacramento has a young core that includes the guards, No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley Jr. and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Hield was the sixth overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft out of Oklahoma.