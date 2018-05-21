Burks Withdraws from 2018 NBA Draft
May 21, 2018 HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall men’s basketball junior guard C.J. Burks announced on Monday afternoon that he will withdraw from the 2018 NBA Draft and will return to the Thundering Herd to complete his collegiate career.“I’m really happy to come back for my senior year,” Burks said. “Marshall has some of the best fans in the country and the Henderson Center is one of the best environments to play in. I’m really excited for what we can do as a team next year and for one last season wi…
