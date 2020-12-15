Former President�George W. Bush reunited on Tuesday with his
one-time top political strategist to help raise money for the
Republican incumbent senators running in Georgia’s twin Senate
runoff elections, where the GOPâ€™s majority in the chamber is up
for grabs.
Source link
Recent Articles
Bush, Rove team up to help raise money in Georgia Senate races
Former President�George W. Bush reunited on Tuesday with his one-time top political strategist to help raise money for the Republican incumbent senators running in Georgia's twin Senate runoff...
New York nurse who was first coronavirus vaccine recipient: Do not be afraid
New York critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay, the first person in the U.S. to receive the coronavirus vaccine, told "America's Newsroom" the nation...
NFL to wait for coronavirus vaccine in support of front-line workers, high-risk cases
As the first shots of the coronavirus vaccine were administered across the U.S. on Monday, the NFL said it won’t vaccinate its personnel...
Rep. Van Drew: ‘Absurd’ for Dems to say he shouldn’t be seated in House for backing election lawsuit
Democrats who are calling for the removal of their colleagues for supporting President Trump's election fight are making an "absurd" argument, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J.,...
NYPD bringing on 900 new officers over next 2 months after budget cuts, high retirement numbers
The New York Police Department is adding 900 officers in the coming months after previously delaying, or canceling, recruitment classes amid budget conflicts...
Related Stories
News
New York nurse who was first coronavirus vaccine recipient: Do not be afraid
New York critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay, the first person in the U.S. to receive the coronavirus vaccine, told "America's Newsroom" the nation...
News
NFL to wait for coronavirus vaccine in support of front-line workers, high-risk cases
As the first shots of the coronavirus vaccine were administered across the U.S. on Monday, the NFL said it won’t vaccinate its personnel...
News
Rep. Van Drew: ‘Absurd’ for Dems to say he shouldn’t be seated in House for backing election lawsuit
Democrats who are calling for the removal of their colleagues for supporting President Trump's election fight are making an "absurd" argument, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J.,...
News
NYPD bringing on 900 new officers over next 2 months after budget cuts, high retirement numbers
The New York Police Department is adding 900 officers in the coming months after previously delaying, or canceling, recruitment classes amid budget conflicts...
News
Electoral College confirms Biden’s election victory
Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...The Electoral College voted to...
News
Dusty Baker, 71, unsure whether he wants to manage Houston Astros beyond 2021
HOUSTON -- Dusty Baker isn't sure if he'd like to manage the Houston Astros beyond the upcoming season."Maybe," he said. "Depends how I...