35.2 F
Beckley
Tuesday, December 15, 2020 4:50pm

Bush, Rove team up to help raise money in Georgia Senate races

By WWNR
NewsPolitics




Former President&#2013266080;George W. Bush reunited on Tuesday with his
one-time top political strategist to help raise money for the
Republican incumbent senators running in Georgia’s twin Senate
runoff elections, where the GOPâ€™s majority in the chamber is up
for grabs.



Source link

Recent Articles

Bush, Rove team up to help raise money in Georgia Senate races

News WWNR -
0
Former President&#2013266080;George W. Bush reunited on Tuesday with his one-time top political strategist to help raise money for the Republican incumbent senators running in Georgia's twin Senate runoff...
Read more

New York nurse who was first coronavirus vaccine recipient: Do not be afraid

News WWNR -
0
New York critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay, the first person in the U.S. to receive the coronavirus vaccine, told "America's Newsroom" the nation...
Read more

NFL to wait for coronavirus vaccine in support of front-line workers, high-risk cases

News WWNR -
0
As the first shots of the coronavirus vaccine were administered across the U.S. on Monday, the NFL said it won’t vaccinate its personnel...
Read more

Rep. Van Drew: ‘Absurd’ for Dems to say he shouldn’t be seated in House for backing election lawsuit

News WWNR -
0
Democrats who are calling for the removal of their colleagues for supporting President Trump's election fight are making an "absurd" argument, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J.,...
Read more

NYPD bringing on 900 new officers over next 2 months after budget cuts, high retirement numbers

News WWNR -
0
The New York Police Department is adding 900 officers in the coming months after previously delaying, or canceling, recruitment classes amid budget conflicts...
Read more

Related Stories

News

New York nurse who was first coronavirus vaccine recipient: Do not be afraid

WWNR -
0
New York critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay, the first person in the U.S. to receive the coronavirus vaccine, told "America's Newsroom" the nation...
Read more
News

NFL to wait for coronavirus vaccine in support of front-line workers, high-risk cases

WWNR -
0
As the first shots of the coronavirus vaccine were administered across the U.S. on Monday, the NFL said it won’t vaccinate its personnel...
Read more
News

Rep. Van Drew: ‘Absurd’ for Dems to say he shouldn’t be seated in House for backing election lawsuit

WWNR -
0
Democrats who are calling for the removal of their colleagues for supporting President Trump's election fight are making an "absurd" argument, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J.,...
Read more
News

NYPD bringing on 900 new officers over next 2 months after budget cuts, high retirement numbers

WWNR -
0
The New York Police Department is adding 900 officers in the coming months after previously delaying, or canceling, recruitment classes amid budget conflicts...
Read more
News

Electoral College confirms Biden’s election victory

WWNR -
0
Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...The Electoral College voted to...
Read more
News

Dusty Baker, 71, unsure whether he wants to manage Houston Astros beyond 2021

WWNR -
0
HOUSTON -- Dusty Baker isn't sure if he'd like to manage the Houston Astros beyond the upcoming season."Maybe," he said. "Depends how I...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap