Business and Education Leaders Discuss Strategies to Jumpstart Student Career Pathways

The Education Alliance Convenes 9th Annual Education Summit



Charleston, W.Va. – On October 13, more than 200 business, community and education leaders participated in the hybrid West Virginia Education Summit that focused on career readiness for West Virginia students. This year’s Summit, hosted by The Education Alliance, featured a mix of national and state experts who shared innovative strategies that will jumpstart student career pathways.

“The COVID pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges and dramatic shifts in education that have confirmed the critical role of mobilizing partnerships to assist students in their path forward,” said Dr. Amelia Courts, President and CEO of The Education Alliance. “We are confident that today’s Summit will expand students’ career pathway opportunities to engage them in dynamic learning, equip them with skills, and ignite their passion for a brighter future.”

The keynote was provided by David Zasada, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility at Intuit, who shared his industry perspective on the need to support high quality career pathways. After the keynote address, Zasada joined State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch in a fireside chat to discuss effective strategies for expanding student career pathways.

“The pandemic has made an impact on all aspects of student preparedness including career and college exploration,” said Superintendent Burch. “By fortifying relationships with our education partners, businesses and community leaders, we continue to strengthen supports for students. One resource we recently unveiled in conjunction with the West Virginia Community & Technical College System and Higher Education Policy Commission is the Classroom to Career Navigator website. This tool provides counselors, families, and students with volumes of information ranging from college selection to military pursuits and industry and career options.”

Their discussion was brought alive through the Student Expo where students from Washington High School in Jefferson County shared their experience in the WV Ready Work Based Learning Internship program.

The Summit concluded with an important announcement by Lisa Deck, IN-MaC Program Manager Education and Workforce at Purdue University. Deck shared her experience working with manufacturing and STEM employers to emphasize the professional and technical skills necessary to be successful in the workforce and challenged West Virginia businesses and schools to join a professional learning community on career readiness.

“As we think about the tremendous opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for our state’s economy, it is critical that we support innovative approaches to career education,” said Christina Brumley, Chairman of The Education Alliance Board of Directors. “Through gatherings like the Summit, we can learn from one another and work together to develop new strategies and models of learning that will provide our students with the very best.”

For more information on the Summit, visit EducationAlliance.org/Summit or contact The Education Alliance at 304-342-7850. Click here to download pictures from the Summit. Be sure to join the conversation online at #wvedsummit or tweet us your thoughts at @theedualliance.

Sponsors for the Summit include: Toyota Motor Manufacturing of WV; AT&T; Bowles Rice; EQT Foundation; Mountain Health Network; Steeley Foundation; United Bank and ZMM Architects & Engineers.