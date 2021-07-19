State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Gas Leak And Explosion At Beaver Video Lottery Parlor.

BEAVER, WV – (WWNR) – A natural gas leak in the sewer line is believed to be the cause of an explosion Sunday at a business in Beaver.

According to the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, there was an explosion and partial building collapse at Judy’s video lottery parlor in the Beaver Plaza. The gas leak forced the evacuation of all businesses from Soggy Dog Car Wash to the bottom of Airport Road. Ritter Drive was closed and residents asked to shelter in place.

The Beaver, Coal City, Ghent and Mabscott Volunteer Fire Departments responded, along with WV State Police, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Jan Care and Best Ambulance, Appalachian Power and Mountaineer Gas. One person was injured and transported to a local hospital. Their name and condition have not been released.

Ritter Drive was reopened around 8pm Sunday night and businesses in the Beaver plaza allowed to reopen shortly after 9pm. The public is asked to avoid the area of Judy’s near the post office as their is an ongoing investigation with the State Fire Marshal. If any residents detect any smells of gas or feel lightheaded, they’re asked to vacate their premises and call 911.