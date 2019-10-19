Can they keep the momentum going?
Astros vs. Yankees – Live Game – October 18, 2019
Robinson Chirinos, who is behind the plate tonight and caught all 35 of Justin Verlander’s regular season starts in 2019, told me the...
Buttigieg, Klobuchar get big post-debate boost
Marquez Valdes-Scantling questionable for Packers; Davante Adams out again
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The best hope for any of the Green Bay Packers' top three receivers to play Sunday rests with Marquez...
State Department report on Clinton emails finds hundreds of violations, dozens of individuals at fault
A State Department report into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server for government business, obtained by Fox News...
Giancarlo Stanton returns from quad injury as Yankees’ DH for Game 5
3:21 PM ETMarly RiveraESPN Writer CloseMarly Rivera is a writer for ESPNdeportes.com and ESPN.com.NEW YORK -- The Yankees have Giancarlo Stanton back in...
