BYU Cougars QB Zach Wilson, likely first-round pick, entering NFL draft

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson will enter the NFL draft, he announced Friday.

A likely first-round pick, Wilson is the No. 3-ranked draft-eligible quarterback and the No. 14 overall player, according to ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

In three years, Wilson threw for 7,652 yards with 56 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. In 2020, Wilson was one of the best quarterbacks in the country, completing 73.5% of his passes while throwing for 3,692 yards with 33 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

He guided BYU to an 11-1 record this season, including a 49-23 win against UCF in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl.

Wilson arrived at BYU as a three-star recruit and was the nation’s No. 42-ranked pocket passer coming out of Corner Canyon High, in Utah.