37 F
Beckley
Friday, October 18, 2019 9:04am

Cabot Phillips: Dems don’t want Biden in 2020 and many can’t name his accomplishments

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Democrats don’t want an establishment candidate in 2020 like former Vice President Joe Biden, editor-in-chief of Campus Reform Cabot Phillips said Friday.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” with host Steve Doocy, Phillips said that Democrats seemingly don’t even know what Biden’s accomplishments are. He showed a short video put together in August, when he took to the streets to ask liberal supporters what they thought of Biden’s track record.

“I’ll be honest with you, I’m drawing a blank on what he accomplished,” a man said in the video.

One woman just told Phillips: “No.”

A younger man in a Michigan State shirt admitted, “I don’t know if I have an answer for that.”

BIDEN RAMPS UP ATTACKS ON WARREN, DISMISSES HER AS A FELLOW FRONT-RUNNER

“To these people’s credit, I don’t know if there’s exactly a long laundry list of accomplishments people can point to for Joe Biden beyond saying: ‘Well, he’s been in D.C. for 30, 40 years. He was vice president,'” he noted.

Phillips told Doocy Biden’s platform so far based on his long career in politics is not attractive to this electorate.

“I’ve talked to thousands of voters in the last two years with leadership institutes…so many of them continually say, ‘I want someone [who is] going to shake it up,'” he said.

On Tuesday’s fourth Democratic presidential debate, Biden claimed he was the only candidate who had gotten anything really big done.

“I think this is what happens when you’re never asked the ‘why.’ I think so many Democrat voters, they’re never asked the why of having to explain: “Why do you support who you do? What are the accomplishments you could point to?” Phillips told Doocy.

He added: “If you’re a Donald Trump supporter, every single time you tell someone that, it’s, “Why? Why do you?”

“So, you’re always having to arm yourself in knowing the accomplishments of who you like and I think when you’re not asked that why question, you see these kinds of responses,” said Phillips.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think the Democrat electorate in 2020 is similar to what Republicans had in ’16. They don’t want an establishment candidate,” Phillips predicted.

“So, every time Joe Biden goes up and says, ‘I’ve been in D.C. Here’s what I’ve done.’ I think that almost drives them further from him because they don’t want an establishment candidate this go-around.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Biggest questions for Ohio State, Alabama and every playoff contender

News WWNR -
0
Have you made some proper halftime adjustments? Are you ready to roll? We commemorated the first half of college football's regular season earlier...
Read more

Cabot Phillips: Dems don’t want Biden in 2020 and many can’t name his accomplishments

News WWNR -
0
Democrats don't want an establishment candidate in 2020 like former Vice President Joe Biden, editor-in-chief of Campus Reform Cabot Phillips said Friday.Appearing on...
Read more

Yankees playing their worst baseball at the worst possible time

News WWNR -
0
2:44 AM ETJeff PassanESPN CloseESPN MLB insiderAuthor of "The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports"NEW YORK --...
Read more

Syrian American group says Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize, US troops should come home

News WWNR -
0
A Syrian American doctor is spearheading an initiative to nominate President Trump for a Noble Peace Prize after Trump managed to convince Putin to throttle...
Read more

New York Yankees’ CC Sabathia hurts shoulder, limps off ALCS field

News WWNR -
0
1:56 AM ET Marly RiveraESPN Writer Close Marly Rivera is a writer for ESPNdeportes.com and ESPN.com. NEW YORK -- CC Sabathia left it all on the field,...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Biggest questions for Ohio State, Alabama and every playoff contender

WWNR -
0
Have you made some proper halftime adjustments? Are you ready to roll? We commemorated the first half of college football's regular season earlier...
Read more
News

Yankees playing their worst baseball at the worst possible time

WWNR -
0
2:44 AM ETJeff PassanESPN CloseESPN MLB insiderAuthor of "The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports"NEW YORK --...
Read more
News

Syrian American group says Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize, US troops should come home

WWNR -
0
A Syrian American doctor is spearheading an initiative to nominate President Trump for a Noble Peace Prize after Trump managed to convince Putin to throttle...
Read more
News

New York Yankees’ CC Sabathia hurts shoulder, limps off ALCS field

WWNR -
0
1:56 AM ET Marly RiveraESPN Writer Close Marly Rivera is a writer for ESPNdeportes.com and ESPN.com. NEW YORK -- CC Sabathia left it all on the field,...
Read more
News

Gun retailer broke law selling rifle to Sutherland Springs church killer, feds allege

WWNR -
0
A Texas sporting goods store broke the law when it sold an AR-15-style rifle and large-capacity magazine to a man who later committed...
Read more
News

Top seeds Palmer, Schulte joined by unlikely underdogs in PFL finals

WWNR -
0
LAS VEGAS -- What's better than winning $1 million? Winning $1 million, twice. Obviously.Two of PFL's 2018 champions set the stage for a...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap